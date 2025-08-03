Triple H to punish Seth Rollins for breaking major WWE rules at SummerSlam? Exploring potential swerve

Seth Rollins made his return at WWE SummerSlam and made history. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins missed the last few weeks of TV after it was revealed that he suffered a knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, and many believed he would be sidelined for several months.The Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H revealed on the SummerSlam post-show press conference that Seth Rollins had falsified medical reports that made him believe that he was actually injured. He said that this will be addressed later, but it's clear that he has broken a number of WWE rules by handing in fake documents to support his cash-in.The King of Kings did note that this would be addressed, and it could be a situation that sees Rollins put into a match at an upcoming event where the odds are severely stacked against him. This could also mean Triple H will do all he can in his power to make the next few months rough for Rollins since he lied to the WWE COO rather than allowing him to be part of his ruse.Will Seth Rollins be forced to defend his World Championship on WWE RAW this week?It would make for an interesting situation if Seth Rollins was forced to be a fighting champion. Adam Pearce could announce that Rollins will be forced to defend his title every chance possible because of his actions ahead of SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne man who deserves a title shot is LA Knight. While he missed out on a SummerSlam match, The Megastar was the last man to pin The Visionary. Management has made it clear that they are upset with Rollins, and it's up to them to decide how they handle this situation moving forward.