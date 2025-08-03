  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H to punish Seth Rollins for breaking major WWE rules at SummerSlam? Exploring potential swerve

Triple H to punish Seth Rollins for breaking major WWE rules at SummerSlam? Exploring potential swerve

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 03, 2025 12:11 GMT
Seth Rollins could be punished (image via WWE)
Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB contract last night. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins made his return at WWE SummerSlam and made history. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins missed the last few weeks of TV after it was revealed that he suffered a knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, and many believed he would be sidelined for several months.

Ad

The Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H revealed on the SummerSlam post-show press conference that Seth Rollins had falsified medical reports that made him believe that he was actually injured. He said that this will be addressed later, but it's clear that he has broken a number of WWE rules by handing in fake documents to support his cash-in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The King of Kings did note that this would be addressed, and it could be a situation that sees Rollins put into a match at an upcoming event where the odds are severely stacked against him. This could also mean Triple H will do all he can in his power to make the next few months rough for Rollins since he lied to the WWE COO rather than allowing him to be part of his ruse.

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Will Seth Rollins be forced to defend his World Championship on WWE RAW this week?

It would make for an interesting situation if Seth Rollins was forced to be a fighting champion. Adam Pearce could announce that Rollins will be forced to defend his title every chance possible because of his actions ahead of SummerSlam.

One man who deserves a title shot is LA Knight. While he missed out on a SummerSlam match, The Megastar was the last man to pin The Visionary. Management has made it clear that they are upset with Rollins, and it's up to them to decide how they handle this situation moving forward.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications