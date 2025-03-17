Triple H to punish top WWE Executive for failing to restore order on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

Under the Triple H era, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with another title change as The Street Profits emerged as the new Tag Team Champions. Another highlight of the show was the brawl between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, which ensued after The Queen's match against B-Fab.

In the post-match, both Flair and Stratton took each other to the limit and didn't even stop destroying each other even after the officials intervened to separate them. The brawl broke out all over the arena, and the live crowd thoroughly enjoyed it.

However, this brawl could backfire on Nick Aldis and his regime, as Triple H might punish him for failing to maintain his authoritative control over the blue brand. As the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis must ensure order on the blue brand. Also, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is a WrestleMania match for the WWE Women's Title, and serious altercations like this could jeopardize their 'Mania match.

So, with the failure to maintain orders on the blue brand, Triple H might decide to punish the National Treasure. An angle like this will demonstrate how The Game supervises every show and will not tolerate the actions of the General Manager if they fail to comply with their duties.

It's important to note that the entire scenario is speculative and based on assumptions. We will have to wait for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to see whether Nick Aldis will face any consequences for his failure to maintain order.

Major tag team hints at WWE comeback under Triple H regime

The Road to WrestleMania always brings surprises and unexpected twists. Recently, former WWE tag team stars Sunil Singh and Samir Singh hinted at a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. The duo hinted at this after the latest comment from wrestling veteran Jose The Assistant, who urged Triple H to rehire The Bollywood Boyz.

In response to this, Sunil and Samir reacted from their official X handle by sharing a video of themselves dancing with The Game, which ended up with Triple H giving them a Pedigree. This video was captured during the India tour when the King of Kings faced off against former WWE star Jinder Mahal.

For those who might not know, The Bollywood Boyz was majorly seen in the company as part of an alliance with The Modern Day Maharaja. However, they were later released from WWE.

It remains to be seen if the Chief Content Officer will re-sign them following this hint of their comeback.

