Popular former WWE duo push for Triple H to re-sign them ahead of WrestleMania

A former WWE duo seemingly pushed for Triple H to re-sign them today on social media. WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bollywood Boys, formerly known as Sunil and Samir Singh in the promotion, shared an interaction with wrestling veteran Jose The Assistant on social media today. Jose The Assistant suggested that Triple H bring the popular duo back to the company, and The Bollywood Boyz shared a hilarious video of The Game dancing before hitting Samir Singh with a Pedigree.

The Singh Brothers were aligned with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal during his title reign and served as the veteran's lackeys. Mahal was released by the company in April 2024 and now performs on the independent wrestling scene as Raj Dhesi. The Singh Brothers were released by the promotion in June 2021 but have remained active in the wrestling business and were in action last night at Defy Aftermath.

The Bollywood Boyz praise WWE star Randy Orton

Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz praised Randy Orton following their release from the company.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) revealed that Randy Orton made sure their spot happened during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground 2017 by speaking to higher-ups in the company. The veteran noted that he was very grateful to Orton for doing that for them.

"Yeah, we made sure, especially with Randy, who was so giving to us and so helpful. You know, whatever ideas we had, he went to the higher-ups and made sure that they came to life. Even like, my brother's fall off the Punjabi Prison. You know, we pitched it, but Randy is at the top of the totem pole, and he would tell us, 'Hey, okay, I'm going to go talk to the higher-ups and make sure it happens. And sure enough, that's something people still talk about, the table bump, the falls, and like. A lot of it was pitched to Randy, and Randy gave us his blessing and made sure it happened. So, we are very thankful for that," revealed Gurv Sihra.

Triple H retired from the ring in 2022 and now serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Only time will tell if The Bollywood Boyz ever get the opportunity to return to the promotion sometime down the line.

