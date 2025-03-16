Former AEW name urges WWE to get underrated duo back after almost 4 years: "Call them up already Triple H"

The AEW and WWE rosters have featured notable underrated wrestlers in recent years. Unfortunately, few talents are often overlooked, but they do usually receive praise from industry colleagues. One tag team has found success around the world for major promotions, and a push for their World Wrestling Entertainment return was just renewed.

The Bollywood Boyz were also known as The Singh Brothers in WWE. Gurv Sihra, aka Sunil Singh, and Harv Sihra, aka Samir Singh, trained under Rip Rogers, The Hart Dungeon, and Harley Race before debuting in 2005. The Canadians joined the Stamford-based company in June 2016 for The Cruiserweight Classic and went on to manage Jinder Mahal before getting released on June 25, 2021. Less than one year later, they debuted in AEW and faced many top teams, including The Gunns, The Kingdom, The Acclaimed, and more.

The brothers have continued to find success in the indies, including 391-day and 155-day runs as DEFY Tag Team Champions. The former WWE stars recently took to X/Twitter to plug their Double Chain match loss to C4 at DEFY Aftermath on Saturday night. Former AEW manager Jose The Assistant responded and called on Triple H to bring them back. Jose even tagged WWE's Chief Content Officer and accused him of lagging.

"Y'all gonna be too busy to answer when you end up back in WWE. Call them up already @TripleH , you're lagging it," Jose The Assistant wrote.

The Bollywood Boyz responded a few hours later, sharing a clip of Triple H doing a traditional Indian dance and later hitting a Pedigree to Samir Singh during the win over Jinder Mahal at the New Delhi WWE live event in December 2017. The post was captioned with the eyes emoji to show interest.

The Bollywood Boyz last wrestled for WWE on May 18, 2021. They were defeated by August Grey and Ikemen Jiro at the WWE 205 Live tapings that night.

AEW Collision special episodes to air

AEW will air two special one-hour episodes of Collision due to TNT's NCAA tournament coverage. The first episode will air this Saturday at 11 pm ET, and the second will air on Sunday, March 23, also at 11 pm ET after tournament coverage.

Slam Dunk Saturday is the theme for the upcoming Collision specials. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend against Adam Cole with everyone else banned from ringside, while Komander and Hologram will face Dralistico and The Beast Mortos.

AEW's Slam Dunk Saturday editions of Collision will be taped this Wednesday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Dynamite will air live from the same arena, featuring Revolution fallout.

