Former WWE tag team fuels speculation for return at Survivor Series

A former WWE tag team has fueled speculation on a possible return to the company at tonight's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The brothers known as The Bollywood Boyz, Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra, previously debuted for the top sports entertainment promotion in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. They went on to feature in NXT and eventually worked their way up to the main roster, where they were known as The Singh Brothers - Sunil and Samir. The company released the tag team on June 25th, 2021, in a round of budget cuts.

The Bollywood Boyz have not appeared for the company since losing to August Grey and Ikemen Jiro at the 205 Live tapings on May 18th, 2021. However, there is some speculation that they are now teasing a potential WWE return as they took to X this afternoon to seemingly check in to the Allstate Arena near Chicago, which is where the 37th annual Survivor Series event is being held tonight.

"📍 All State Arena," they tweeted.

It remains to be seen if The Bollywood Boyz are actually at the arena tonight or if their apparent check-in tweet was just a follow-up to a previous tweet, which was a photo of Randy Orton taking out the brothers at ringside. The photo is from the 2017 Backlash event, which was headlined by The Singh Brothers helping Jinder Mahal defeat Orton for the WWE Championship.

Former WWE Superstar endorses The Bollywood Boyz for a return

The Bollywood Boyz have worked for numerous companies since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, including AEW, GCW, and the NWA, among others.

Matt Cardona, the wrestling veteran formerly known as Zack Ryder, tweeted praise for The Bollywood Boyz earlier this month. He named the brothers when responding to a tweet that asked who WWE should sign or re-sign in 2024.

Cardona also revealed that he wanted to see The Bollywood Boyz join IMPACT Wrestling when they first left their former employer in 2021. He was working with IMPACT at that time and said the company could have been the "perfect spot" for the tag team.

What do you think of The Bollywood Boyz? Do you think Triple H should give them another shot? Sound off in the comments below!

