Triple H to put another major WWE title on Liv Morgan following massive hint on SmackDown? Potential explored

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley. However, a recent hint dropped by Triple H suggests that she won’t remain without a belt for long. Moreover, it seems that The Miracle Kid could win gold almost immediately after the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Liv Morgan teamed up with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to face Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Noami on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Despite all the babyfaces in the match being titleholders, the heel team picked up a win. Interestingly, it was Morgan who pinned Belair to score the victory for her side.

The Miracle Kid had shifted into the background after her title loss at RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. However, Liv Morgan pinning Belair could indicate that she could soon dethrone The EST of WWE. Notably, the Judgment Day member and her teammate Raquel Rodriguez have already traded blows with the tag champs Belair and Naomi once.

Hence, it is possible that Triple H could crown Morgan and Rodriguez as the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. The title change could happen almost immediately after the Royal Rumble. While this is a significant direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan may stay out of the world title picture for a while

Since Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship loss, WWE hasn’t shown much interest in continuing her feud with Rhea Ripley. The Stamford-based promotion was quick to transfer Nia Jax to RAW and even push her as Mami’s next challenger for her title.

On the other hand, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion has just been shown in a few backstage segments with Dominik Mysterio. With Becky Lynch also potentially making a comeback soon, it is less likely for Morgan to be squeezed into the world title picture.

However, WWE will seemingly not let The Miracle Kid’s momentum and crown popularity go to waste. As mentioned earlier, she could win the Women’s Tag Team Championship once again alongside Raquel Rodriguez. It would allow Bianca Belair, Naomi, and even Jade Cargill to focus on their singles careers again.

The Stamford-based promotion could also transfer Liv Morgan to SmackDown and make her feud with Tiffany Stratton. The WWE Women’s Champion tried to make a pass at Dominik Mysterio ahead of the 2024 Crown Jewel, but it ended up going nowhere.

Thus, the company could use this situation to create a rivalry between the two women. Thus, Morgan could be put in the Women’s Championship picture. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Judgment Day member.

