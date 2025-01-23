Two WWE stars to quietly leave The Judgment Day and join SmackDown after quitting RAW? Exploring the potential

The Judgment Day is a mix of mismatched intentions and cracks within the faction. Amidst the internal chaos the heel group faces, two valuable members could soon exit the group silently. There is a possibility that Dominik Mysterio could take Liv Morgan and quit RAW to join SmackDown.

Dirty Dom is not on good terms with Liv Morgan because of his betrayal attempt at RAW’s Netflix debut. Mysterio tried to get back with his on-screen ex-girlfriend Rhea Ripley seconds after she dethroned his current lover Morgan to win the Women’s World Championship.

While Dom tried to get back in The Miracle Kid’s good books by offering her a bouquet, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh told him it wasn’t enough. Following up on that, Mysterio told Liv Morgan this week that he would make it up to her.

While Dominik Mysterio’s plans remain undisclosed, there is a possibility that he could leave RAW with Morgan and go to SmackDown. There, he could get his partner a title match with Tiffany Stratton, who also has her eye out for Dirty Dom.

This way, he would get The Miracle Kid back into the WWE Women’s Championship picture and wash away her suspicions of infidelity. However, this would mean that both superstars must leave Judgment Day behind. While this is a significant direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation.

The Judgment Day awaits a fresh storm

This week on RAW, JD McDonagh informed Dominik Mysterio that Adam Pearce will offer The Judgment Day a rematch for the World Tag Team Championships. However, he noted that the chance will vanish because Finn Balor is unavailable.

Because of this, Dirty Dom said he would take Balor’s place, commenting that The Prince wouldn’t mind it too much.

However, this could fan the flames of discord between The Judgment Day even more. The inaugural Universal Champion is already running with a short fuse these days. Moreover, he has already shown a visible dislike towards Dirty Dom. Thus, Mysterio replacing him for the rematch he is entitled to would not sit well with him.

This could further push The Judgment Day to the point where the faction eventually splits. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the faction.

