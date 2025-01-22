Dominik Mysterio cleverly erases multiple WWE stars from Judgment Day

The cracks have started to appear in The Judgment Day over the last few months on WWE TV. Dominik Mysterio recently made a clever move that may not sit well with his fellow stablemates.

'Dirty' Dom found himself in hot water with Liv Morgan after he attempted to get back with Rhea Ripley during the RAW on Netflix premiere. Mami dethroned the Judgment Day member and became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion that night.

On the second episode of RAW on Netflix, Dominik offered his on-screen girlfriend a bouquet of roses and tried to explain himself, but Morgan said she wasn't mad at him.

Earlier this week, Dominik Mysterio took to his Instagram to share that backstage photo of himself with Liv Morgan from last week's RAW. Interestingly, Dom erased the rest of the Judgment Day members from the picture.

It seems to be an indication of the current cold war going on within The Judgment Day. Finn Balor has already hinted at conspiring against the rest of the group and it seems Dominik Mysterio could be doing the same.

Whether or not he deliberately snubbed them remains to be seen, but this cryptic photo has raised a lot of questions about the future of Judgment Day heading into WrestleMania 41.

What's next for Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW on Netflix?

It looks like Dominik Mysterio has stepped up to take charge of The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

Amidst his absence, JD McDonagh informed the group that Adam Pearce has decided to give them their rematch against the War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Championship next week.

However, he said they could be forced to forfeit the match since Balor wouldn't be present on the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble.

Dominik Mysterio offered to replace Finn Balor and bring the gold back to the Judgment Day locker room.

Should Dominik and McDonagh dethrone the War Raiders, it will be interesting to see where things will stand with Balor when he returns from injury.

