Triple H to put major title on legendary WWE stars after 27 months ahead of WrestleMania? Potential explored 

The Road to WrestleMania 41 took an interesting turn at Elimination Chamber when John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock. Following that, IYO Sky dethroned Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

With The Show of Shows several weeks away, Triple H still has the time to drop fresh twists on the WWE Universe. One of them can be the World Tag Team Championship changing hands. Currently, The War Raiders are the reigning champions, having dethroned The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the titles.

On the latest episode of RAW, The New Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Following that victory, Kofi Kingston put Ivar of The War Raiders on notice by boasting about the victory over the LWO. The Game can book The New Day vs. The War Raiders in one of the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW, and have Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods dethrone the current World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Since turning heel in December 2024, The New Day haven't had a championship to their name. Their last championship run was from December 2022 to February 2023 when Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, the last time they held the tag team titles on the main roster was back in 2021. The heel duo can dethrone The War Raiders ahead of WrestleMania 41 to re-establish their dominance in the division all over again.

Ad

The New Day's previous main roster title run ended at WrestleMania 37

The New Day has emerged as one of the most hated tag teams on the main roster as of late. After re-inventing themselves as heels and removing Big E from the faction, Kingston and Woods seem to finally be on the rise.

Their last tag team championship run on the main roster was in 2021. They dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. Since then, they have been working a dry spell on the main roster.

Ad

The superstars have already revealed that their goal for the new year is to win the gold again. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The New Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback