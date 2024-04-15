Triple H quietly made a change in WWE after Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania: What is it?

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finished his story by beating Roman Reigns. Since then, the most significant changes are that the WWE Universe now has a new champion, and Roman Reigns does not have the locker he once had on SmackDown.

However, apart from these two visible changes, another change has taken place in the Stamford-based promotion. After WrestleMania 40, WWE CCO Triple H quietly made a change that has gone unnoticed by many members of the Stamford-based promotion.

The change in question is Cody Rhodes being announced as the Undisputed WWE Champion. During Reigns' reign, it was called the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But on last week's RAW, Triple H referred to The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Later on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was again introduced similarly by the ring announcer. This suggests that WWE might have quietly changed the name of the title. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come. It will be interesting to see if there is a development regarding this on this week's RAW.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania 40!

When Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the entire WWE Universe went through a wave of mixed emotions. However, the majority were happy for The American Nightmare as he achieved something no one in his family could.

Recently, wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Rhodes' crowning moment at WrestleMania 40. According to the veteran, it was a feel-good moment that fans don't get to witness often. Further, Konnan also explained what he liked about the match.

"It's a feel-good moment that you don't see all the time. So I was alright with it. I liked Snoop Dogg coming in at the end, with the Eagles cheerleaders announcing whatever the attendance was. I liked the [Cody] Rhodes and [Roman] Reigns entrances; they were great! I liked Cody's skull mask that he had. I liked his mask. I liked the mask that Damian Priest came out with. I liked the mask that Finn Balor came out with. What else? At the end, I liked when [Randy] Orton came in and hugged Rhodes, like a full circle. Great way to end the show! Those last 10 minutes were great!" said the wrestling veteran. [19:43 - 20:20]

Like Konnan, several people were impressed with the ending of WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to witness Cody Rhodes' journey as the Undisputed WWE Champion in the coming months.

