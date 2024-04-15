Wrestling veteran shares thoughts on electrifying ending to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes' crowning moment

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the ending of WrestleMania XL with Cody Rhodes emerging victorious over Roman Reigns.

It was an uphill battle for The American Nightmare as he faced Roman in the main event of the Show of Shows. It was a chaotic encounter that saw interference from the likes of Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. In the final moments, Cody hit a trifecta of Cross Rhodes to end The Tribal Chief's historic reign.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that the ending to the show with everyone congratulating Cody was a feel-good moment. He also mentioned several other stars brought their A-game with their outfits and masks. The wrestling veteran also spoke about Randy Orton hugging Rhodes, claiming it was a full circle moment from their Legacy days.

"It's a feel-good moment which you don't see all the time. So I was alright with it. I liked Snoop Dogg coming in at the end with the Eagles cheerleaders announcing whatever the attendance was. I liked the Rhodes and Reigns entrances, great. I liked Cody's skull mask that he had. I liked his mask. I liked the mask that Damian Priest came out with. I liked the mask that Finn Balor came out with. What else? At the end I liked when Orton came in and hugged Rhodes, like full circle. Great way to end the show. Those last 10 minutes were great." [19:43 - 20:20]

Cody Rhodes is ready for the next challenge

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes walked down to the ring to address the fans in attendance.

Rhodes spoke about his segment on RAW with the Rock. He informed the Final Boss that he would be ready whenever he returned and wanted to test his skills against the champ.

Cody Rhodes also listed the names of six men competing in two Triple Threat matches to get a shot at him. The American Nightmare told them to bring their best against him.

AJ Styles and LA Knight are the two finalists out of the six men. These two stars will battle it out next week on SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Cody.

