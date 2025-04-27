Triple H to quietly take WWE star off TV for airing frustration over creative publicly? Exploring the possibility

WWE, creatively led by Triple H, is heading toward Backlash 2025. The premium live event will witness John Cena and Randy Orton collide in an Undisputed WWE Title match. Amid this, there is speculation that The Game may take Chelsea Green off television for publicly expressing frustration at her recent booking.

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024. On this week's SmackDown, Zelina Vega shockingly dethroned her. Despite being a champion at the time of WrestleMania 41, the Canadian wrestler was not booked for the event.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Chelsea Green said she was upset about missing 'Mania. The SmackDown star added that she has had a "crazy year" but still missed The Grandest Stage of Them All. Following Green's comments, Triple H could briefly take her off TV.

"At the end of the day, of course, after a crazy year, the pinnacle is WrestleMania, so I felt the want and need for these [Women's Intercontinental and US] titles to be on the show. I wanted them to be on the show, but at the end of the day, we only have so many hours and so many spots on the card. The women who were on the show did an amazing job at [sic] representing all of us. Although I'm upset and I wish I could have been on it, I'm really proud of the girls."

While Green said she was proud of her fellow female wrestlers who competed at WrestleMania, her comments could have consequences. A WWE star seemingly criticizing their booking on a public platform might not sit well with Triple H. Hence, he could quietly take Green off television, especially after she suffered a title loss against Vega on the SmackDown after WrestleMania.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. Green's fans would want her to feature in a prominent role on TV.

WWE star recently made a special demand to Triple H following a major title change

Chelsea Green is no longer the Women's United States Champion. She made a special demand to Triple H following Zelina Vega's victory. Green took to her X/Twitter handle and responded to The Game's post for Vega. She wrote:

"HHH, I demand a recount!!!!"

Though the tweet was posted in character, it remains to be seen whether Triple H will react to it.

