WWE Superstar makes a demand to Triple H after losing championship

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has received a demand from one of his top superstars following SmackDown. The Game booked a surprising title change on the show, as Zelina Vega won the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green. The latter was not happy about it at all. She was even seen crying backstage after her loss, in contrast to Vega's happy tears.

Green's gimmick as the United States Champion was presidential. She even had her own secret service, in the form of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Unfortunately for The Hot Mess, they were sent to the back during SmackDown, allowing Zelina Vega to pick up the shock victory.

Triple H congratulated the new Women's United States Champion with a heartfelt message on X (fka Twitter). He was quote-tweeted by Chelsea Green, who demanded a "recount," which essentially means a rematch in wrestling terms.

"HHH I demand a recount!!!!"

This is Green's third loss in three weeks against Vega, with the former LWO member completing the hat trick to take the title. It remains to be seen if Chelsea gets a chance to regain the belt, although SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis might be pleased that she isn't the champion anymore.

Alternatively, Triple H may shuffle the deck, too. He could potentially move Chelsea Green to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft, which is expected to take place in a few weeks.

