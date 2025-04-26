When is the 2025 WWE Draft?

WWE Draft 2025 is yet to take place, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. The last time the Draft took place was in April last year when Jey Uso emerged as the first pick of RAW. Now that WrestleMania 41 has already ended, the WWE Universe wants to know when this year's Draft will take place in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to a recent report, there is no such confirmation concerning the dates for Draft 2025. However, it is expected to take place post-The Showcase of the Immortals. As of now, WWE is heading toward Backlash 2025, and there are no signs of any Draft taking place.

One of the biggest matches confirmed for the PLE is an Undisputed WWE Title showdown where John Cena will defend his championship against Randy Orton. The Legend Killer belongs to the blue brand, but he still appeared on RAW after Mania, which hints that the Viper might shift to RAW in the near future.

So it's probable that after the Backlash 2025 Premium live event, the Triple H-led promotion might announce this year's Draft. Overall, fans have to wait for an official confirmation from the company to witness Draft 2025.

Which superstars are expected to switch in the WWE Draft 2025?

One of the stars who is anticipated to move to RAW if the Draft 2025 takes place is Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief clashed with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, where he suffered a loss, and The Visionary emerged as the match's victor.

On RAW after Mania, Bron Breakker joined forces with Rollins and Paul Heyman and destroyed the OTC, seemingly writing him off television. With Rollins already being part of the Netflix show, it's probable that if the Draft takes place, then the company might prefer to shift Roman to Monday Night RAW.

Moving the Only Tribal Chief to the red brand will allow the Stamford-based promotion to book a full-fledged feud between Rollins and Reigns. Additionally, Roman Reigns' presence on RAW exclusively will allow WWE to boost the ratings of the Netflix show.

Besides Roman Reigns, Gunther is expected to move to SmackDown if the Draft takes place. The Ring General had an incredible reign as World Heavyweight Champion as part of RAW, and with him no longer champion, moving him to the blue brand makes sense.

Also, this will give the Imperium leader a fresh start in the Stamford-based promotion.

