6 WWE stars who could switch brands during the 2025 Draft

WWE WrestleMania 41 was a big bash for the superstars and fans of the company. Triple H and his team will be looking to shake things up in the upcoming 2025 WWE Draft.

The draft typically occurs during the post-WrestleMania season, once several rivalries have reached a boiling point. It’s a good way to refresh the brands and provide fans with new storylines to look forward to.

Gunther was recently relieved of the World Heavyweight Championship following his defeat by Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will no longer be carrying the SmackDown brand after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena.

Many results from WrestleMania will have an effect on the 2025 Draft. It could lead to some bigger rivalries heading into SummerSlam.

Check out the six WWE stars who could switch brands during the 2025 Draft.

#6. Gunther could move following his actions on WWE RAW

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Instead of targeting Jey Uso, who defeated him, he went over to the announce team and harassed them instead.

He attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, prompting the former to demand that he be fired from the brand. This could lead to him switching brands very soon.

Gunther could leave RAW following his actions and get drafted to the SmackDown brand. He has faced most of the top competitors on the red brand, and it would be exciting to see him enter into some rivalries on SmackDown in the coming months.

#5. Braun Strowman needs a new direction

Braun Strowman has undergone several restarts in WWE. The base of his gimmicks has been the same throughout, as the creative team portrays him as a monster, regardless of his actions.

Strowman has lost many matches and rivalries and has lost credibility. WWE has used him to put over other big men like Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu.

Triple H could have him switch brands and move to RAW, where he could reinvent himself as a heel. That could see him get into some top feuds and potentially challenge Jey Uso for the top title, helping to solidify him as the face of the brand.

#4. CM Punk may be done with the RAW brand

CM Punk was assigned to the RAW brand following his WWE return. He has appeared on all three brands of the promotion several times, as the company cannot simply contain him due to his popularity.

Punk may be done with the red brand after his loss at WrestleMania 41, which could lead to him being drafted to SmackDown, where he can work away from Seth Rollins for a while. This angle will allow the company to keep the rivalry between Punk and Rollins in fans’ minds without having to bring them to the ring again for some time.

#3. SmackDown could lose Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was moved to SmackDown earlier this year as part of his Bloodline-hunter storyline. However, the story did not go too far, and he has had a good rivalry with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania.

Triple H could move The Scottish Warrior back to RAW, where he could emerge as a top contender to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. The title scene is open on RAW, with a babyface holding the championship.

It could be a good move as the two men have a lot of history and Drew McIntyre needs a big win to get ahead in WWE.

#2. Rhea Ripley could work on SmackDown for some time

The creative has exhausted Rhea Ripley on the RAW brand after giving her two lengthy Women’s World Championship runs. She has competed against most top names on the brand several times and may be ready for a move.

The Nightmare could move to SmackDown during the 2025 Draft to search for new storylines. She might turn heel on the brand and target Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The two women could elevate the SmackDown brand’s title and take it to new heights. A change of brands could help Mami get ahead.

#1. Most of Roman Reigns’ rivalries have stemmed from RAW

Roman Reigns has been the cornerstone of SmackDown for a long time. He reigned as the Undisputed WWE Champion on the brand and terrorized its stars for over four years.

The OTC could change brands and move to RAW to give Netflix a boost. He has already appeared on the brand several times this year, and his main rivalry with Seth Rollins could also take center stage there.

WWE could build on the tensions between the two stars on RAW and continue to keep the roster loaded. It would be a wise move to have Roman Reigns target the superstars of RAW in the coming months.

