Triple H to re-debut former WWE RAW star after 17 months to ensure he doesn't leave the company? Possibility explored

It is contract season for WWE. The company signed numerous wrestlers to new five-year contracts back in 2019, and many of those deals are reportedly set to expire at some point this year.

One of the aforementioned deals reportedly set to expire is Dijak's. The powerful NXT superstar re-signed with the promotion in 2019, and his deal is reportedly ending at some point this summer. That is, of course, provided he hasn't quietly signed a new deal that has not been made public.

If he hasn't re-signed with WWE, Triple H may have to do something very specific to make sure that the unbelievably talented star remains with the promotion. The Game may need to call Dijak up to the main roster and have him return to the RAW brand for the first time in 17 months.

The 36-year-old's last main roster match took place on September 5th, 2022. It wasn't on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown. Back when he was known as T-Bar, he defeated Cedric Alexander on the September 5th edition of Main Event.

While his run on the main roster didn't go well, this is a new WWE environment in stark contrast to how things were during his last appearance. Triple H is in charge, which means he will likely be treated far better should he join RAW again. This time, the talented Dijak could finally show the world how good he really is. That may be enough to convince the veteran to remain with the promotion.

Dijak just had a big night at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Ever since returning to WWE NXT, Dijak has been putting on incredible matches one after the other. His last stand-out bout came during the company's most recent Premium Live Event.

NXT hosted Vengeance Day 2024 this past weekend. On the show, Dijak battled the demented and psychotic Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification Match. The bout featured chairs, kendo sticks, duct tape, tables, and beyond.

In the end, Dijak picked up a rare Premium Live Event victory by soundly defeating Gacy. Both men looked spent, but there was no doubt which star was better by the end of the bout.

It isn't clear yet if WWE and Shawn Michaels intend to use that win to move Dijak to the next level. Many believe he should be in title contention. Could Dijak challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship soon? For now, fans will need to be a little patient.

