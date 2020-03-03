Triple H reacts to crowning of new champions on tonight's episode of WWE RAW

The Game was happy with the result

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw The Street Profits finally reach the pinnacle of the tag team division on the Red brand after they defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions in their first-ever reign.

Following the win, WWE EVP and senior producer of NXT Triple H took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the new champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and congratulated them.

Swagger and TAG TEAM GOLD like nobody can... congratulations to @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins on winning the #Raw Tag Team titles! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0hhQt4HzsW — Triple H (@TripleH) March 3, 2020

Triple H on The Street Profits

The WWE Hall of Famer usually doesn't wrestle much nowadays and is now well-known within the professional wrestling industry for spearheading the Black and Gold brand of WWE. Triple H always shows his support and appreciation for the NXT Superstars when they accomplish something and even when they move up to the other brands as is evident by the tweet above.

The Street Profits faced Seth Rollins and Murphy on tonight's RAW in a final title opportunity match after having failed to dethrone Rollins and Murphy at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

During the match, the referee sent off AOP after they tried to interfere during the match from ringside. As Murphy and AOP quarreled with the referee, it allowed former Universal Champion to lay out Rollins with a Stunner in the middle of the ring. This then allowed Montez Ford to pin The Monday Night Messiah for the win after hitting him with a frog splash.