Triple H received interesting text after WWE released future top star

Triple H is one of WWE's key decision-makers

Mick Foley has revealed that he sent Triple H a message about Drew McIntyre after the RAW Superstar was released by WWE in 2014.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled that he did not know McIntyre very well at the time and he felt that the former 3MB member had peaked during his 2012-14 run as a comedy character alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

Shortly after receiving his release, McIntyre sent a video of one of his post-WWE promos to Foley, and the three-time WWE Champion was so impressed that he immediately got in touch with Triple H to advise him to keep an eye on the Scot.

“And the first thing I did — and this is not something I do often, I can count the number of times I’ve done this on one hand and have a couple fingers left over. I texted Triple H and said, ‘Hunter, I know he just left here, but you need to keep an eye on Drew McIntyre.’” [H/T 411mania.com for the transcription]

Foley added that McIntyre was “like an entirely different human being” when he reinvented himself after leaving WWE, and he is full of admiration for what the 2020 Royal Rumble winner has been able to achieve since returning to the company in 2017.

Six years after his release, McIntyre is now set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.