Triple H to remove 5-time WWE champion from SmackDown immediately after huge heel turn? Exploring the possibility

The WWE women’s division under Triple H’s creative regime has undergone a massive shift as the company has crafted multiple interesting storylines utilizing the stacked female roster. The angle involving Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair is a perfect example.

The latest episode of SmackDown featured an emotional yet intense segment featuring all three women. Naomi finally admitted that she was behind Jade Cargill’s mystery attack. She felt that The Storm was using Belair to take her spot, which forced her to take the harsh step of putting Cargill aside.

The Glow officially turned heel and Cargill didn’t waste any time as she came out and launched a brutal attack on the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Following Naomi’s heel turn, the partnership between Belair and The Glow has seemingly concluded. Triple H could potentially remove five-time WWE champion, Bianca Belair from SmackDown and transfer her to Monday Night RAW so she can build her WrestleMania feud against Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill and Naomi could continue their storyline on the blue brand.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

Former WWE Women’s World Champion might get added to IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

The EST won the women’s Elimination Chamber and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, in a shocking twist, SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and was crowned the new Women’s World Champion a day later.

No one saw the title change coming, and Ripley was devastated by her loss on her way to The Showcase of The Immortals. Next week on RAW, The Nightmare could ask Adam Pearce to grant her a rematch for her title at the Show of Shows, as she has been a workhorse champion.

Keeping Ripley's consistency and hard work in mind, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might add Rhea to the Mania title bout between Belair and SKY, making it a Triple Threat title match.

While the scenario above looks perfect, the angle is hypothetical at this moment. With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team adds another twist to the Women’s World title storyline.

