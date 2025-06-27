Triple H to remove Cody Rhodes from King of the Ring and replace him with 6’5’’ WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The King of the Ring Tournament has reached its final leg, and Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to collide at WWE Night of Champions to crown the winner. The new King of the Ring will get an opportunity to challenge either of the two World Champions at SummerSlam 2025, set to take place in the MetLife Stadium in August.

With the battleground all set, fans have been excited about what would unfold, as well as the storyline between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Both have a long history with each other, and a match between them was always expected to take place on a larger stage, such as SummerSlam or WrestleMania.

However, with the match now set, both men will collide at Night of Champions. However, 6’5’’ Drew McIntyre could attack Cody Rhodes backstage, forcing Triple H to take the latter out of the tournament and replace him with McIntyre at the premium live event. This could be the perfect way for the Scottish Warrior’s return.

However, Triple H might not insert McIntyre as the replacement directly. The Game has been all about playing it fair these days, and the Scottish Warrior didn’t go through the Fatal Four-way match and the semifinals to get a spot in the finals.

However, this is where The Rock could pull some strings. To mess with Cody Rhodes’ dreams, The Final Boss could force Triple H to book McIntyre instead of the American Nightmare, to send the latter a big message ahead of a potential return. With some intriguing possibilities available, time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Cody Rhodes revealed a heartwarming gesture from The Rock recently

While The American Nightmare and The Final Boss have always been against each other on TV, things haven’t been the same behind the scenes. During the first episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes revealed a heartwarming gesture from The Rock.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion revealed that the Final Boss had invited him and his family to the grand premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and their daughter were also invited to the event.

"So, The Rock, tells us, 'Hey, I want you guys to come to the Moana 2 premiere.' I jumped to the [opportunity], 'Yep!'... [He] put us on a Gulfstream [jet], and really, kinda put his 'wang' on the table. Let us know, [Brandi laughs] he's The Final Boss. [This] amazing Gulfstream is fully catered, with Moana-themed desserts. So, he brings us out to Hawaii for the premiere, and the premiere is done. It's the best premiere that I've ever been to in terms of... it wasn't the traditional 'Here's the carpet-press element,' then you move on, maybe you watch the movie, maybe not. This was for families... The red carpet isn't even really a red carpet, we were one of three people who walked it, which Libby said right away, 'No photos!' So, OK... we did it, but Rock goes on stage to present the movie." [From 42:25 to 43:53]

While the People’s Champion’s feud with Cody Rhodes continues to evolve, it would be interesting to see if a massive twist might turn things around. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE has some intriguing plans in place for the story.

