Triple H to remove former World Heavyweight Champion from RAW following huge WWE news? Analyzing the possibility

Major WWE news broke earlier today. According to reports, a new brand will soon arrive. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is allegedly set to introduce NXT Europe at some point this year.

This is big news, as the brand will join RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Evolve, and AAA as part of the WWE and TKO family of shows. To make the launch as successful as possible, Triple H could shock the world and remove former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from the red brand in favor of the new product.

There is a chance The Game could decide to pivot Gunther from RAW to NXT Europe. There are several reasons why this move makes sense. First and foremost, Gunther is the company's most popular European star. If they want NXT Europe to be a hit, they need stars on the show.

Beyond that, Gunther has been part of the main roster for three years and has battled most WWE Superstars. He is already a former world champion and Intercontinental Champion. NXT Europe would offer a new venture for The Ring General.

Of course, this move would likely be temporary. Gunther is too big a star to keep on a smaller brand long-term. Still, a few months or even six months on NXT Europe could get the brand off to a strong start.

NXT Europe's impending arrival was revealed earlier today, several years after WWE first announced the project

The reveal of NXT Europe is huge and shocking news. It is so surprising because the concept isn't brand new. On the contrary, the idea has been floated around for quite some time.

That, in and of itself, is why the news is so surprising. WWE first announced its plans to create NXT Europe almost three years ago, in 2022, right after Triple H took over the company's creative direction.

The announcement of NXT Europe coincided with the end of NXT UK. The British brand launched a few years before the pandemic hit, but it suffered a big blow and lost almost all of its momentum during the COVID-19-related lockdown.

While the NXT Europe news was exciting and promised a new start for WWE in the region, it never materialized. Years later, it seems like the brand will finally arrive. Which stars will be part of this brand isn't known yet, nor is it clear when Triple H will announce its arrival. Regardless, this is a big story to keep an eye on.

