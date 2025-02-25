Triple H to remove major WWE star from the Elimination Chamber after she lost her title? Possibility explored

Triple H could remove a major WWE star from the Elimination Chamber after she dropped her title on last night's RAW. In the main event, Naomi and Bianca Belair lost their Women's Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, thanks to a distraction from Dominik Mysterio.

The WWE Chief Content Officer might have to pull Naomi from the Women’s Elimination Chamber match after potentially getting taken out by a returning Jade Cargill. The Storm was attacked backstage a few months ago and has been away ever since, dealing with several injuries.

Even though it looked like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were set up as the ones behind the attack, there’s a chance it was Naomi who took Jade out. The 37-year-old has claimed she didn’t do it, but many fans still think The Glow might be the true culprit.

Naomi could potentially miss the Elimination Chamber PLE if Jade comes back and takes her out. They might film a scene before the women's Chamber match showing Naomi on the ground, unable to get up, which could prompt Triple H to look for someone to take her place in the chamber.

Cargill could surprisingly fill in that spot. Eventually, she could reveal herself as the mastermind behind the attack, targeting Naomi because she believes the former Women's Tag Team Champion was the one who attacked her a few months back. When Naomi returns, it could spark a fierce rivalry between them.

We'll have to wait and see how this all unfolds before the Women's Elimination Chamber match since it's just speculation right now.

Will Naomi be revealed as the mystery attacker before the Elimination Chamber match?

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently shared a new perspective on the night Cargill got attacked. In the footage, you can spot Morgan and Rodriguez walking away as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is being carried off on a stretcher.

Jade was initially set to compete in the Women's WarGames match, and Morgan and Rodriguez were on the other team. It makes sense that the RAW duo took her out before the PLE since she could have posed a real threat to them.

Naomi is also in the mix as a possible attacker since she eventually replaced Cargill as the Women's Tag Team Champion, which gives her a motive. The thought of Naomi being the actual villain instead of Morgan and Rodriguez could add a cool twist, tapping into the storyline's tension and potential betrayal. We'll have to see how it all unfolds when Cargill makes her comeback.

