Triple H may be about to make a decision that will change WWE going forward after what Gunther did on RAW this week. Things may be about to change within the company for good.

Ever since 2020, Adam Pearce has become a crucial figure in WWE and has acted as an authority in both RAW and SmackDown. Later being appointed as the RAW General Manager, he has been helping run the brand. However, the star has had his work cut out for him. With regular brawls and chaos, he's had a lot to deal with. Now, after Gunther's actions on RAW this week, things may have come to a head.

Gunther went too far, attacking Jimmy Uso in front of his brother. He zip-tied Jey to the ring ropes and made him watch as he demolished his brother. It went on for a long time, and during that whole time, not a single security guard came out. It was only long after the damage was done that the security finally made their way out to the ring to interfere. By that time, Jimmy was left injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Adam Pearce's failure to control the entire situation means that Triple H will not take kindly to it. He may take action immediately, removing Pearce as the RAW General Manager for failing to send the security team out in time. With all the chaos that has happened so far, this would not be too surprising either.

Triple H has reason to be upset with Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

For Triple H, this is not the first time he's seen RAW fall into chaos.

During Drew McIntyre's feud with CM Punk, things quickly slipped out of control, with McIntyre going after Punk repeatedly, even when the star was not "cleared" to wrestle. Other such brawls and accidents have meant that RAW is rather unsafe for quite a few stars.

It remains to be seen if Triple H makes the decision to remove Adam Pearce and name a new RAW General Manager.

