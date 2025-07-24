Triple H to repeat a historic betrayal at WWE SummerSlam involving two current champions? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. After not defending the title for nearly two months due to a medical certificate that declared him unfit to compete, Dominik will now look to square off against Styles next week at the upcoming PLE. However, while many viewers expect The Judgment Day to help their stablemate retain the gold, a betrayal might unfold at the summer spectacle.The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Adam Pearce force 'Dirty' Dom into taking a medical re-evaluation after the latter had ducked facing The Phomenal One for weeks. Unfortunately, he got cleared after the test was done, and he is now forced to lock horns against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.In a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2025, Finn Balor might betray Dominik Mysterio and help AJ Styles secure the IC Title. Dominik initially betrayed The Demon Prince and pinned him to win the gold at WrestleMania 41, and Balor seemingly has not forgotten that. In a massive twist, the World Tag Team Champion might turn against his stablemate and cost him the title.Interestingly, Styles could turn heel and join the vicious faction, replacing 'Dirty' Dom just as the latter did to Rhea Ripley a year ago when he helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.That said, this scenario is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H and his creative team have for the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025.Dominik Mysterio to reunite with Rey Mysterio after being betrayed at WWE SummerSlam 2025?If the above scenario happens, Dominik Mysterio might reunite with his father, Rey Mysterio, upon the latter's return to WWE.Rey has been out of action due to an injury he sustained in a six-man tag team match on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer was initially scheduled to face EL Grande Americano at The Show of Shows, but Triple H was forced to make a change of plans after the unfortunate turn of events on the blue brand before Mania.While there have been speculations about Rey Mysterio's comeback to WWE, Dominik might reunite with his father when he eventually returns to the promotion. Together, they could go after the World Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day's members.That said, this angle is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet.