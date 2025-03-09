Triple H to return on RAW to strip major WWE Champion of title after breaking his rule? Exploring potential swerve

Triple H has been at the helm of WWE for more than a year now and has introduced a number of new championships in that time, but it seems that he isn't sticking to the rules that he once set himself.

Back when Daniel Bryan was World Champion, Triple H and The Authority made the rule that a championship should be defended every 30 days, and while there have been leniencies for injured stars or ones on a part-time contract, usually this is a guideline that the company sticks to.

While Gunther and Cody Rhodes have gone more than a month without defending their titles, the two men already have WrestleMania bouts decided and have been an integral part of programming.

Bron Breakker, on the other hand, has only wrestled one match since The Royal Rumble and hasn't defended his title since January 25th. Breakker has been on RAW and part of storylines, so there's no reason why his title hasn't been on the line.

Triple H could be in Madison Square Garden for WWE RAW

It's hard to imagine that there would be an episode of WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden without Triple H being there to make an announcement, and since it has been around six weeks since Breakker has defended his title, he could step in to either take the belt or force him to defend it.

In the past, titles have been taken for lack of defenses, and stars have been forced to relinquish them if it becomes clear that they can't defend in the allotted time period.

It will be interesting to see if Breakker is made part of the show since he has a title that needs to be defended and there are already a number of matches announced for this week's RAW, which will be headlined by the steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

