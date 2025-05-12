Triple H to return on WWE RAW to welcome back ghost from Gunther's past after 3 years? Exploring potential scenario

It seems like the issues between Pat McAfee and Gunther are far from over following WWE Backlash. The Austrian star lost his World Heavyweight Championship via submission to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Over the last few days, McAfee has been set on provoking The Ring General, making it clear that he didn't tap out at the premium live event in St. Louis, and there could be a major reason for this.

Tonight on the fallout edition of RAW after Backlash, Gunther could attack McAfee and Michael Cole again, but this time, Triple H will be on hand not only to prevent his broadcast team from being assaulted but also to welcome back Goldberg. This will be Da Man's first appearance on the red brand in three years.

The WCW legend last appeared on the October 4, 2021, edition of RAW, where he challenged Bobby Lashley for a No Holds Barred match for that year's Crown Jewel.

Last year at Bad Blood, Gunther insulted Goldberg, who was attending the premium live event with his family in Atlanta. It seems it could finally be time for the feud to peak.

Pat McAfee could have called in Goldberg himself as backup on WWE RAW

Pat McAfee and Goldberg are both NFL alumni, and it could be linked that the issues between Gunther and McAfee will lead to the veteran's return because the two men know each other.

It would also allow the two men to face off in Saudi Arabia since the show has now been officially announced for June 28. That gives the company around six weeks to build up the feud between the two men, and it could be Goldberg's final WWE match.

Gunther lost the World Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, and it seems that since then, Uso has moved on to other storylines.

This has left The Ring General to feud with Pat McAfee, but now would be the perfect time for Triple H to bring back Goldberg to face off with the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion at WWE Night of Champions this June.

