Triple H reveals 3 current WWE Superstars he respects the most and why

Triple H is known as the brain behind the NXT, and a lot of the graduates from the Black and Gold brand have made a name for themselves on the main roster in WWE. However, there are a few of them who have earned Triple H's respect.

During the media call that followed the NXT TakeOver: XXX event, Triple H revealed that he really respects Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Drew McIntyre for the passion that they show towards NXT. He went on to say that these Superstars often ask him if they can come back and be a part of the brand or just be engaged in some kind of work because they want to help in the growth of the brand.

Triple H opened up about his relationship with these Superstars and said that he really appreciates their dedication towards the craft. Hence, they have his respect, and he is proud of the work they are doing. Talking about Sasha Banks and Bayley, Triple H revealed,

"So, I break this a lot of times to passion. And the thing that I respect the most is anybody who is super passionate about this. It really stays with me. People like Sasha Banks and Bayley, it doesn't matter what we are doing, if they are in town and they are here, I know that i will get a text during the day from one of the two of them saying, 'Hey, can we come by tonight? To say hello or to see everybody?' or 'Hey! You want to put us in the show? We would love to do something too. Oh! By the way, if you want us to do some work we can do that too. Oh if you need us on Wednesday, we are happy to do that too.' Their passion to come here and want to be a part of it, contribute to the show, contribute to the future of this, it's great. You know, just seeing them lights me up, when they are here. It really does."

Triple H comments on Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was one of the main roster Superstars who made an appearance during NXT TakeOver: XXX. He previously asked The Hunter's permission to come for the event and was invested in the show right from the start.

Triple H also discussed how he loves to see these Superstars coming back to NXT even if they don't have to. However, they choose to do so because they want to be a part of the brand that was once a huge part of their WWE career. Talking about Drew McIntyre, Triple H said:

"Drew McIntyre, same thing. I did some ESPN media with Drew Mcintrye yesterday and as e were getting on the phone to do it, the first thing he says to me "Hey, can I come to TakeOver?' That level of passion from these people, they don't have to but they want to be a part of it, they want to be here and engage, and that to me is awesome. That's the stuff that I love. The pride that they take in NXT and the time that they spent here as well as their fond remembrance of it. they sometimes say coming back here makes them ore nervous than going into the PPVs because they remember the Full Sail. To me, that means everything."

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title... #DrewAndA https://t.co/Z4NZsKixmq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

While Triple H is extremely proud of the Superstars that he nurtured on NXT, a few of them never forgot their days back in the Full Sail University. The fact that they remember the place so fondly has earned them a special place in Triple H's heart and it is beautiful to see the relationship that they share.