Triple H reveals uncomfortable dinner story with Vince McMahon

This was when The Game had just got into a relationship with Stephanie.

Triple H reveals how Vince's demeanor was at the dinner.

Triple H and Vince McMahon

WrestleMania 36 is almost on the horizon. The annual extravaganza is set to emanate from the WWE Performance Center on April 4 and 5. Triple H, WWE's EVP, recently sat down with Ariel Helwani for a chat and The Game answered a bunch of questions in regards to this year's big event.

Helwani asked Triple H how he told Vince McMahon that he wanted to marry Stephanie, and how the entire experience was. Triple H responded by recalling an incident from around two decades ago which saw him having dinner with Vince McMahon.

It was a unique experience if you ever met Vince. Any kind of situation like that is a unique experience. At some point, I should write a book just about that aspect. You know, as we began to have a relationship and... there's every awkward moment that you can imagine, that everybody has. That first dinner at your girlfriend's when you're going over to the parents' house now, except it's the guy I have been working with for all these years. And he is making it as uncomfortable as humanly possible, just because he thinks it's funny. I mean, there's just so many humorous moments within all of that.

Triple H on ESPN MMA:

Triple H went on to describe his relationship with Stephanie and stated that there's nothing that the duo can't accomplish. They always work together on an issue that they face, whether it's business or personal. Triple H also said that Stephanie has "unbelievable strengths", and there are some things that he brings to the table. Their combined efforts make them a formidable team.

Triple H had a brief stint in WCW before making his way to WWE in the mid-90s. The Game had a meeting with Vince where the Chairman convinced him to join WWE, and the rest is history. Triple H wrestled his first WrestleMania match in 1996 against The Ultimate Warrior. The match didn't last even two minutes, and Triple H suffered a defeat at the hands of the WWE legend. Things got better soon, and Triple H went on to win the King of the Ring tournament in 1997 by defeating Mankind in the finals.

Vince and Triple H have always had a unique on-screen relationship. The duo was prominently featured during the Summer of Punk storyline in 2011 where Triple H had informed Vince that the Board of Directors had decided to let him go. Years before this angle was done, Triple H and Vince feuded multiple times, most notably during the early 2000s, in what many now dub as "The McMahon-Helmsley Era"