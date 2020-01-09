Triple H reveals whether NXT UK might go live weekly as part of WWE's new deal with BT Sport [Exclusive]

May NXT UK go live?

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events, Triple H, ahead of this weekend's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event.

Following the news that NXT and NXT UK would move to BT Sport, with NXT going live in the UK and NXT UK airing on broadcast television, I had to ask about the possibility of NXT UK going live in the future.

Hi, Paul, thanks for taking the time. Congratulations on the news that both NXT and NXT UK are now available for viewers in the UK and Ireland via BT Sport. The news has been incredibly well-received here.

I know this is much easier said than done - but how possible would it be that we see NXT UK's weekly show going live in the future?

Yeah, I don't want to say that... I never want to say anything is not possible, because anything is possible. It's a little bit more difficult given the teams that we have right now.

If, over time, we can build a team totally in the UK that is standalone, because when you start to get into live television, it certainly becomes not doable to fly over to the UK and do a live show every week. So, it needs to be self-contained a bit more and at one location. It's certainly something that's an option, it just takes a bit more work to get to that.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II emanates from Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on Sunday, January 12th - live on the WWE Network, and you can catch NXT and NXT UK weekly via BT Sport.

