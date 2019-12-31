WWE NXT to air live via BT Sport in UK, NXT UK TV deal also confirmed

Huge news for fans in the UK!

WWE have today confirmed that WWE NXT will air live on BT Sport from January 2020, with the first episode airing at 1am on Thursday 2nd January. The major move means fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to watch all the action from the black and gold brand as and when it happens.

WWE (NYSE: WWE) and BT Sport today announced that NXT will air live in the UK and Ireland for the first time on BT Sport starting this Thursday, January 2 at 1am. NXT’s two-hour weekly show joins Raw and SmackDown on BT Sport, the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE’s flagship programming in the UK and Ireland beginning tomorrow, January 1, 2020.

Additionally, WWE NXT UK's first ever broadcast deal has also been announced. While the schedule for this is not yet confirmed, it's a huge boost for fans of British wrestling, who can watch all of WWE's NXT UK Superstars in action on television, with the only method currently available being via WWE Network on Thursdays at 8pm.

BT Sport's official coverage of WWE kicks off tomorrow at 8am, with the monumental move seeing special programming air on the morning of New Year's Day to showcase everything WWE has to offer.

At 8am and 11:30am, BT Sport’s acclaimed No Filter crew gives fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the November 2019 WWE live event tour of the UK.

Kofi Kingston’s inspirational journey back to his homeland of Ghana is the subject of WWE 24: Kofi Kingston airing at 8:30am

WWE 24: Becky Lynch airs at 9:30am and follows Lynch on her path to WWE Superstardom with unprecedented behind-the-curtain access as she becomes a defining face of the Women’s Evolution, from her humble beginnings of wrestling in Ireland to winning the main event at WrestleMania.

John Cena narrates a special presentation of WrestleMania Legendary Moments at 10:30am, giving fans the chance to re-live the most spectacular action from the past 35 years of The Show of Shows.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, spoke of the sensational switch that sees WWE change their UK broadcaster for the first time in three decades.

“We are looking forward to welcoming WWE to its new home, BT Sport. WWE is something that many of us have grown up with and we look forward to bringing the best of BT Sport to WWE, offering UK fans more access and more content than ever before.”

You can read the entire press release below.

WWE's coverage of BT Sport kicks off tomorrow morning at 8am, with NXT showing live at 1am on Thursday 2nd. Exclusive live coverage of SmackDown will begin at 1am on Saturday, January 4 and Raw at 1am on Tuesday, January 7 on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport have also ensured that that fans won’t miss a single minute of the entertainment, with customers able to catch up on all the overnight action whenever and wherever they like via the BT Sport App on mobile.

WWE fans who sign up to select BT Superfast Fibre and BT Sport bundles between Friday, January 10 and Monday, January 27 will receive a WWE Championship Commemorative Title Belt.

Residents in the UK and Ireland can find out more information here.