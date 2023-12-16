Triple H to revive his own history with WWE WrestleMania 40 main event featuring Roman Reigns? Analyzing cruciality of revival and more

While fans today know Triple H as the leader of WWE and a beloved Hall of Famer, some may forget just how successful he was as an in-ring performer. He won numerous world titles and headlined WrestleMania on several occasions.

For example, The Game headlined WrestleMania 16 in 2000. He defended his WWF Championship against The Rock, The Big Show, and Mick Foley in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The Game also shockingly left the match as the winner, becoming the first-ever heel to successfully retain their title in the main event of The Show Of Shows.

There's a chance that Triple H will reach into his bag of tricks and replicate the idea for WrestleMania 40 in 2024. With a plethora of challengers waiting for an opportunity to dethrone him, Roman Reigns could find himself battling three opponents at the event. These potential opponents are Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

All three of these popular and established top stars have beef with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Each man wants to not only take down the group, but ultimately win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If each man wants a shot at gold, and Nick Aldis believes they individually deserve one, Roman Reigns could be put in the unenviable position of battling all three at once. From there, it remains to be seen if the Tribal Chief can replicate The Game's success from 2000.

There was some tension with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has more challengers than ever on the horizon. AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes have all made it clear that they wish to battle and dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Still, Roman also has to worry about The Bloodline too. He is the Head Of The Table for a reason, after all. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, he broke major Bloodline-related news, when he revealed that Solo Sikoa is next in line to become the new Tribal Chief.

This news didn't exactly sit well with Jimmy Uso. He seemed bitter about it, even getting a little bit sarcastic with Roman Reigns in a backstage promo. The Tribal Chief then noted Jimmy could be promoted too, but he didn't exactly specify what that could entail.

Reigns is known for his manipulation of his family. There's a good chance that Jimmy is simply being strung along, while Roman sets Solo Sikoa up for the future. Who knows? Roman could be stringing both men along, for that matter. He is that good of a manipulator and a gaslighter.

