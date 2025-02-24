Triple H to revive WWE's iconic faction NEXUS after 44-year-old veteran's subtle tease? Exploring the chances

There is no denying that WWE has had several incredible factions in the past two decades, whether it's The Shield or The Wyatt Family. One of those factions that is still remembered to this day is The NEXUS. It dominated the scene for quite some time. However, Wade Barrett's recent tweet has made fans nostalgic, making them wonder whether Triple H could revive the faction.

Ad

The 44-year-old recently posted an image of himself standing and posing with a fist at ringside. Barrett wrote that he saw a "NEXUS" poster among the crowd during SmackDown, which prompted him to attack everyone at ringside. The veteran seemed to indicate that he still feels an adrenaline rush when recalling his time in The NEXUS.

But is this also an indication that WWE is rebuilding the stable? It doesn’t seem likely, and the chances of it happening seem very low. Wade Barrett retired from in-ring action in 2016 and clearly does not intend to return for a full-time run. The former Intercontinental Champion is doing a great job with the commentary team on the main roster.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, WWE's current roster is already filled with numerous tag teams and factions. Furthermore, there are several groups that are not getting featured on weekly shows. Reviving The NEXUS may stir excitement among fans, but it would take the spotlight away from the existing factions and tag teams. Therefore, it is very unlikely that Triple H will re-form the group.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H to put Wade Barrett in a match at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Wade Barrett was involved in a heated confrontation with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW back in September last year. Since then, the wrestling world has been abuzz, and everyone has been speculating that it was the beginning of a feud between the two.

Rumors were in full swing that WWE was planning a WrestleMania feud between McIntyre and Barrett. However, the buzz has stopped, and there are no indications of it now. The 44-year-old is unlikely to compete at The Show of Shows this year, and Triple H does not seem to have any significant plans for him.

Ad

Drew McIntyre is currently heading into the Elimination Chamber, looking to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Therefore, he is very unlikely to cross paths with Wade Barrett before the April spectacle. There is a very high chance that the company is reserving this dream match for another major show.

Expand Tweet

It could take place at any upcoming premium live event in the UK, and why not? After all, both competing on their home soil in a first-ever match would be an interesting sight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback