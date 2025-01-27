Triple H to reward top female duo on WWE Raw at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

WWE under the Triple H era has seen numerous vast improvements compared to that of the Vince McMahon-led regime. This is especially true when it comes to talent and fan morale. In general, people are just much happier.

Part of the reason for that is talent is seemingly rewarded for their hard work and for getting over as opposed to being punished. In fact, Triple H may be rewarding WWE RAW stars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a big way as soon as at WrestleMania 41.

According to reports, Liv and Raquel are in line for a major push in the women's tag team division. More notably, this push is set to lead them into WrestleMania. This could mean something huge: tag team gold.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could become the top tag team in the division and even potentially win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. This would make for a memorable moment and reward the two for their hard work.

Triple H would be wise to do this beyond just as a reward. Liv and Raquel have an established history together and now that they're bigger names, just like with Bianca Belair and Naomi, they would add star power to the division.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could feud with stars from WWE NXT

Currently, Bianca Belair and Naomi are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The title holders were originally Belair and Jade Cargill, but The Storm was found mysteriously assaulted and Naomi took her place.

In theory, this could mean that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will feud with Bianca and Naomi heading into WrestleMania 41, but that might not be the case. Belair and Naomi could lose their titles as soon as this week.

The EST and The Glow are set to do battle against The Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on NXT this Tuesday. The coveted Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line and all of NXT are pulling for Lash and Jakara to bring the titles home.

If Legend and Ms. Jackson do dethrone Bianca Belair and Naomi, they could then go on to feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez across both RAW and NXT. This could even then lead to The Meta-Girls taking on The Judgment Day duo in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania.

In a sense, that would be Triple H rewarding all four talented women for their hard work and incredible growth.

