Triple H has ruined a major WWE championship & needs to fix it ASAP

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 08, 2025 09:11 GMT
Triple H
Triple H [Image Source: WWE.com]

Triple H has been in the bad light in recent times due to his contentious booking decisions in WWE. Fans have been expressing disappointment with many superstars' current bookings and championship reigns. One of the most alarming problems that irked the WWE Universe in recent times is the handling of the Women's United States Championship.

Ad

Ever since the title was introduced, fans have been hoping to see deserving talents get opportunities and the SmackDown women's division shine. However, it failed to create the desired impact due to Triple H's poor handling. The Women's United States Championship has yet to be defended in a premium live event since its launch, making the title look like an afterthought.

Moreover, every champion crowned thus far has had an underwhelming reign due to a lack of title defenses or major spotlight. From Chelsea Green to Zelina Vega, every former champion suffered the same fate. Giulia, who was one of the high-profile call-ups from NXT, couldn't escape this dreadful fate either after becoming the current Women's United States Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H has barely involved The Beautiful Madness in any prominent storylines or feuds, which could have elevated the gold. The lack of title defenses has eroded the prestige of the Women's United States Title. At this rate, the title might even end up earning the reputation of being useless, as it has been treated like a showpiece that provides no actual value in the women's division.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

WWE needs to resolve this problem soon by putting the spotlight on this very title and restoring its lost prestige. Meanwhile, the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which was launched with the same purpose for the mid-card division, has been treated as a top title. It has been thriving on Monday Night RAW, becoming a coveted prize for the RAW women's division.

Ad

Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Triple H has ruined the Women's United States Championship. The creative team needs to act immediately to rectify the ongoing situation, or else the championship could witness a downturn it won't be able to recover from.

Ad

Triple H needs to book Giulia as a workhorse champion on SmackDown

Giulia is currently reigning supreme as the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown. However, she has barely defended her gold since winning it. The Beautiful Madness truly had the potential to elevate the coveted title, given how lackluster the previous title reigns were. However, things didn't end up that way.

Ad

Signed as a high-profile import from Stardom, Giulia was making waves in NXT. However, she could neither create the same impact on SmackDown nor elevate the prestige of the Women's United States Title. Triple H needs to book the 31-year-old as a workhorse champion on SmackDown.

The company must feature her in premium live events, involving her in significant storylines and feuds. This will help WWE revive Giulia's credibility and establish her footing as a top champion in the brand. Regular title defenses will also put the Women's United States Title in the limelight, which is the need of the hour.

Triple H needs to consider making The Beautiful Madness a workhorse champion; failing which, the Japanese star may not be able to establish herself as a credible name in the women's division. Besides, she could end up having another forgettable Women's United States Title run.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications