Triple H has ruined a major WWE championship & needs to fix it ASAP

Triple H has been in the bad light in recent times due to his contentious booking decisions in WWE. Fans have been expressing disappointment with many superstars' current bookings and championship reigns. One of the most alarming problems that irked the WWE Universe in recent times is the handling of the Women's United States Championship.Ever since the title was introduced, fans have been hoping to see deserving talents get opportunities and the SmackDown women's division shine. However, it failed to create the desired impact due to Triple H's poor handling. The Women's United States Championship has yet to be defended in a premium live event since its launch, making the title look like an afterthought.Moreover, every champion crowned thus far has had an underwhelming reign due to a lack of title defenses or major spotlight. From Chelsea Green to Zelina Vega, every former champion suffered the same fate. Giulia, who was one of the high-profile call-ups from NXT, couldn't escape this dreadful fate either after becoming the current Women's United States Champion.Triple H has barely involved The Beautiful Madness in any prominent storylines or feuds, which could have elevated the gold. The lack of title defenses has eroded the prestige of the Women's United States Title. At this rate, the title might even end up earning the reputation of being useless, as it has been treated like a showpiece that provides no actual value in the women's division.WWE needs to resolve this problem soon by putting the spotlight on this very title and restoring its lost prestige. Meanwhile, the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which was launched with the same purpose for the mid-card division, has been treated as a top title. It has been thriving on Monday Night RAW, becoming a coveted prize for the RAW women's division.Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Triple H has ruined the Women's United States Championship. The creative team needs to act immediately to rectify the ongoing situation, or else the championship could witness a downturn it won't be able to recover from.Triple H needs to book Giulia as a workhorse champion on SmackDownGiulia is currently reigning supreme as the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown. However, she has barely defended her gold since winning it. The Beautiful Madness truly had the potential to elevate the coveted title, given how lackluster the previous title reigns were. However, things didn't end up that way.Signed as a high-profile import from Stardom, Giulia was making waves in NXT. However, she could neither create the same impact on SmackDown nor elevate the prestige of the Women's United States Title. Triple H needs to book the 31-year-old as a workhorse champion on SmackDown.The company must feature her in premium live events, involving her in significant storylines and feuds. This will help WWE revive Giulia's credibility and establish her footing as a top champion in the brand. Regular title defenses will also put the Women's United States Title in the limelight, which is the need of the hour.Triple H needs to consider making The Beautiful Madness a workhorse champion; failing which, the Japanese star may not be able to establish herself as a credible name in the women's division. Besides, she could end up having another forgettable Women's United States Title run.