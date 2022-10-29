Triple H's current view on released WWE Superstar's rumored return - Reports

A new report has emerged regarding Chelsea Green's rumored return to WWE under Triple H's regime.

The Game has hit the ground running since taking over the keys to the company's creative department. Besides altering the presentation of weekly shows, he has also brought in several formerly released stars including Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and many more.

It was recently reported that Chelsea Green could also join the list as Triple H and WWE have significant interest in bringing the 31-year-old star back.

However, according to Ringside News, a tenured member of the company's creative team stated that Chelsea is just one of many names that have been discussed. It was also reported that The Game has not personally mentioned her name.

Chelsea Green would hope to have better second run if she returns to WWE under Triple H

Chelsea Green had a forgetful first run with the Stamford-based promotion. After making a couple of on-screen appearances, Chelsea signed her WWE contract in 2018. She was initially assigned to the NXT brand and made her in-ring debut at a live event on October 26, 2018.

She broke her wrist during her first TV match in March 2019 and was sidelined for nearly three months. Her move to the main roster was underwhelming as she once again suffered a broken wrist in her first match on SmackDown. After weeks of inactivity, Chelsea was released from her contract in 2021.

The 31-year-old star returned to Impact Wrestling during their Slammiversary event after her release from the Stamford-based promotion. She wrestled in an intergender tag team match where she teamed up with her real-life husband Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

While Chelsea Green had an exhilirating career with Impact Wrestling, the former NXT star is reportedly done with the promotion. According to PWInsider, Green filmed an exit vignette as well as a match against Mickie James in the last set of Impact Wrestling Tapings.

The end of Chelsea's association with Impact Wrestling, in addition to the recent reports, could indicate that the 31-year-old is WWE bound. While her first stint with the company was lackluster, one can trust Triple H to do justice to her talent second time around.

