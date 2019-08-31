Triple H's five greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time

WrestleMania 28

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars of all-time. The Game has won a plethora of championships in his illustrious career which is why he's regarded amongst the most decorated superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

In his long storybook career, if there is one place where The Game has looked the most at home then that place was inside the ferocious structure we all fondly call as Hell in a Cell. He's been part of nine Hell in a Cell matches to date, winning six while losing the other three.

Triple H's record inside the vicious steel cubicle is nothing short of majestic and ardent fans of the company will agree to the fact that some of the greatest Triple H matches have taken place inside the structure.

Here's a look at Triple H's 5 greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time.

#5 Inside the cell with The Animal- Vengeance(2005)

Batista and Triple H in action

Triple H may have finally beaten Batista at WrestleMania 35 but that didn’t come before a string of losses for the Game against his former Evolution partner. The two developed a fascinating rivalry back in 2005 when Batista rose to prominence and became the top dog of the company.

The Animal defeated his former mentor at numerous PPVs, one of which happened at Vengeance in 2005. The two battled inside the cell in a gripping match which turned out to be an intensely brutal affair.

Prior to their clash, Triple H possessed a remarkable record inside the cell and had won his last 3 Hell in a Cell matches against the likes of Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash and Chris Jericho. Batista's dominance inside the structure helped him retain the world title and mark an end to this glorious rivalry.

#4 D-Generation X v Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Big Show - Unforgiven (2006)

Unforgiven 2006

When it comes to the most entertaining factions in the company's history, there is one name which truly stands out- D Generation-X. The entire WWE Universe switches to the Fun 'n' Frolic mode every time " Break It Down" plays on the Titantron, simply because of the memorable moments of this legendary group.

While numerous superstars have been part of D-Generation X, there have been two specific gentlemen who have been the pillars of this legendary stable and those two men are Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Their rivalry with Vince McMahon has given the WWE Universe one too many hysterical memories over the years. The Chairman once went to war against DX inside the brutal structure with Shane McMahon and Big Show by his side.

Big Show's addition gave Vince McMahon an undeniable advantage but The Game and Shawn managed to win the bout in a rather nasty manner.

