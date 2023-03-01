Triple H's impressive vision, close ties with several stars - 5 reasons why Mercedes Monet fka Sasha Banks should return to WWE

Sasha Banks is one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. As a famed member of The Four Horsewomen, she climbed to the top of the company, winning every title currently available to female superstars on the main roster.

Unfortunately, Banks is no longer with WWE. She & Naomi walked out of the company last year and Sasha has since gone on to become a free agent and is currently competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

For fans of hers who watch World Wrestling Entertainment, a return seemed hopeless for the time being, but that may have changed. Her best friend Bayley recently noted that she believes Sasha will return to the company in the future. There are also rumors that her deal with New Japan is short-term.

While a WWE return for Mercedes Monet, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is far from confirmed, fans are clamoring for it. If The Blueprint is considering a comeback, there are several key reasons why she should return to the titanic wrestling promotion.

Below are five reasons why Mercedes Monet fka as Sasha Banks should return to WWE.

#5. WWE has the best women's division in the world

WWE didn't always take their female superstars seriously, nor show them proper respect. While there are still times when the women's division isn't given enough time, overall their treatment is better than it ever was before. The company has also cultivated an incredible roster.

SmackDown features Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Emma, and Xia Li, among others. Meanwhile, RAW has Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, and many other stars. That's barely scratching the surface of talent and doesn't even include those on NXT.

Sasha Banks should return to WWE because it has the best women's division in the world, and certainly in North America. The top stars she's familiar with, such as Lynch, Belair, & Flair mixed with the stars of tomorrow, such as Nox, Shotzi, and LeRae, make for an extremely interesting lineup for her to battle against.

#4. Her best friend & husband work for World Wrestling Entertainment

Sasha Banks should return to WWE because of the relationships she's built up within the company. After spending around a decade at World Wrestling Entertainment, she's made friends that will last a lifetime.

The most notable example of this is also the reason for the speculation regarding Sasha's future. Bayley is Banks' best friend. They've had legendary matches both on NXT and on the main roster. They've also won tag team gold together on more than one occasion.

Beyond all of the friends Sasha has made in the company, her husband also works for WWE. The talented wrestler, now known as Mercedes Mone, is married to Mikaze. He's a former in-ring competitor himself who now works as a seamster backstage. Mikaze has been seen regularly in behind-the-scenes videos & on UpUpDowmDown.

#3. Sasha Banks' passion should lead her back to the company

Sasha Banks has a lot of passion for pro wrestling. Her drive and love for the industry can be divisive among some fans. Her fans will love her for the passion and dedication she has to the industry, but critics will argue she takes herself too seriously.

Regardless of where one falls, there's no denying how much Sasha loves & cherishes professional wrestling. She takes it seriously and wants to be the best. Her passion is what may contribute to her issues within the promotion, but it could also be what leads to her return to the company.

WWE was always her dream and she reached the top of the company on more than one occasion. Still, Sasha wants to make women's wrestling better than she left it, and her passion for constantly improving the industry could be enough to drive her back to the biggest pro wrestling company there is.

#2. The tag team division still needs her help

As noted, WWE arguably has the most stacked women's roster in all of professional wrestling and certainly in the United States. The amount of talent in the promotion is staggering. Unfortunately, however, one division isn't given the focus it deserves.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship division is extremely lacking. It has gone through ups and downs, but there's been far more downs than ups. While the talent involved is always entertaining, there are rarely more than a handful of teams at most, and these are often comprised of makeshift pairings that don't last long-term.

Sasha Banks may return to WWE to help the struggling division. She and Bayley carried it on their backs after becoming the first-ever champions and then holding the titles again during the pandemic. Banks & Naomi didn't have enough time to boost the division in the same way, but she could help improve it again upon returning.

#1. Triple H now runs WWE

Sasha Banks' unhappiness with WWE is well documented. Prior to her walking out on the company last year, she took time away due to her own struggles with mental health and alleged issues behind the scenes.

During her issues with the company, Vince McMahon was the boss. He was the head of the creative direction and made the final calls on everything. Today, however, the company is different. Triple H is in charge of both creative and talent development.

If Sasha's issues were primarily with Vince, she may be more inclined to work for the company if his only position is on the board. Meanwhile, Triple H gave her the first-ever push of her career, her first title in the company, and the first women's main event on a Premium Live Event ever. She can trust he'd do right by her.

