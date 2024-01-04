Triple H's major announcement: 4 reasons why WWE needs to work with TNA Wrestling 

WWE and professional wrestling as a whole is a unique industry. It blends a rock concert with theatre, along with a sporting contest and a firework spectacle. In truth, nothing else quite compares to the illustrious world of pre-wrestling.

Recently, there's been a lot of speculation regarding World Wrestling Entertainment and its relationships with other promotions. NXT stars appearing at Reality of Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling shows lead many to believe there are working relationships with select promotions.

Another promotion many feel the Triple H-led company must form a working arrangement with is TNA Wrestling. There have been some some clues that hint at the two parties having a secret relationship which might be revealed in the near future.

While some reports have stated rumors of TNA and the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut working together may be overblown, speculation persists. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why the two promotions should work together.

Below are four reasons why WWE needs to work with TNA Wrestling.

#4. Other companies have opened up the "Forbidden Door," and WWE is falling behind

One of the biggest reasons why WWE should consider working with TNA Wrestling comes down to what the competition is doing. More specifically, the company's biggest compactor, All Elite Wrestling.

The Tony Khan-led company has working relationships with various other professional wrestling promotions. This includes big names like New Japan Pro Wrestling, AAA, and CMLL, among others. Having such a positive relationship with other promotions seems to be doing wonders for All Elite Wrestling.

If Triple H and WWE don't start working with other promotions, they may find themselves in a position where everybody has a united front against the biggest company in the world. It would be wise for World Wrestling Entertainment to have its own relationship with various companies before its too late.

#3. Triple H is working to improve the perception of the company within the industry

Triple H is an extremely popular booker. Fans of WWE often believe The Game can do no wrong. Even those more critical of Triple H praise him compared to his predecessor, Vince McMahon. Simply put, many believe McMahon led the company down to a bad path.

While Vince McMahon helped make wrestling become what it is today, he had some quirks that became more pronounced over time. He refused to work with other promotions, and WWE as a whole gained a reputation for being difficult to work with and to work for. This applies to talent and other promoters alike.

The Game has been working on restoring the company's image. Fans have been returning in droves, and talent morale seems to be at an all-time high. The next step is for Triple H to form positive working relationships with other wrestling promotions. TNA would be a great start.

#2. It could be a good way to guarantee a pipeline of talent

Naomi may be returning to WWE.

TNA Wrestling may not be the number two wrestling company in the United States like it once was, but it is still a thriving promotion. The soon to be former IMPACT Wrestling has been around for 22 years and assembled an all-star cast of performers.

It would be smart for Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment management to work with TNA Wrestling and gain an easier access to their talent. If the two promotions have a good relationship, TNA may be willing to let stars out of their deals early or at least allow for negotiations before other wrestling promoters get a crack at them.

This isn't a new concept for WWE. They have used smaller promotions in the past as developmental territories. Even Triple H himself formed relationships with EVOLVE, ICW, PROGRESS, and wXw, all of which helped push talent directly to the biggest wrestling company on Earth.

#1. The fans could win with big surprises and even a supercard of sorts

Mickie James is a former WWE Superstar.

Above all else, the biggest reason why WWE and TNA Wrestling should work together is for the fans. The audience would benefit from seeing talented performers show up on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. TNA fans would benefit from bigger names appearing on their shows.

If Triple H formed a working relationship with TNA, it would be healthy for everybody involved. The two promotions could have a supercard or even a Worlds Collide-type show. In the worst case, wrestlers showing up out of nowhere make for exciting surprises.

An example of this is when Mickie James competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match a few years ago. She had been released by the company and moved to TNA. Despite that, the then Knockouts Champion made a one-night return to the surprise and delight of fans she even brought non-WWE gold with her.