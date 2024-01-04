Triple H to finally reveal WWE's 'secret' partnership in major announcement? Clues hidden in plain sight!

Triple H is now in charge of the WWE creative, leading the way for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. He makes many decisions regarding the television product and the talent involved.

Since gaining power, The Game has created a few major surprises for fans. This includes the infamous White Rabbit build to Bray Wyatt's return and CM Punk's appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames, which were well-kept secrets. There's a chance The King of Kings has another major one that could come out soon.

WWE will have a 2024 Preview Special on streaming platforms later tonight. It will include a major announcement from Triple H. There's a chance the potential secret will be revealed as a partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling. Interestingly, the clues on a recent poster may have been hidden in plain sight.

TNA Wrestling's poster for Hard To Kill includes text saying, "Worlds will collide" and "You won't believe who is showing up!" This is also being used in individual graphics, as seen above.

Worlds Collide is a popular concept created by Triple H that led to various brands in WWE competing against each other. There's a chance that The Game or someone else from the company will show up at the show.

Before then, Triple H may reveal the partnership and note the rumors of Naomi appearing at the Royal Rumble or re-joining the company and Mickie James previously working with the company while still in TNA. Those and the news regarding TNA's changes to their special events make this secret seem feasible.

WWE and Triple H have worked with two other wrestling promotions

While it remains to be seen whether Triple H and WWE have any partnership with TNA Wrestling, they are working with a few other wrestling promotions. This includes one in the United States and the other in Japan.

The company has a good working relationship with Reality of Wrestling in the United States. ROW, a Texas-based promotion run by Booker T. Charlie Dempsey and Axiom have appeared on shows recently. Additionally, Roxanne Perez will be in action at a show scheduled on January 13.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is a potential partnership between the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and All Japan Pro Wrestling. William Regal, an employee of the titanic wrestling company, recently revealed Charlie Dempsey would appear for the Japanese promotion.

Dempsey wrestled in a tag team match and then a singles match against Katsuhiko Nakajima. The matches went over well, and the latter even teased appearing on NXT. The Game could reveal official partnerships with these promotions ahead of SmackDown.