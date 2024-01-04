Triple H to make landscape-changing WWE announcement? Exploring potential surprise

Triple H is getting set to make a major WWE announcement this week.

WWE's product is firing on all cylinders, as the promotion prepares for Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27. The Game established that he is putting business and the fans first after bringing CM Punk back to the company after almost a decade away. Both Randy Orton and The Rock have also returned recently and the buzz surrounding the company is off the charts.

IMPACT Wrestling will once again be known as TNA Wrestling on January 13. The promotion will be going back to its roots and rebranding itself under its old name starting with the Hard to Kill event later this month. The promotion could be in store for even more changes if Triple H announces that WWE has acquired TNA Wrestling on tomorrow night's WWE 2024 Preview Special on Peacock.

TNA Wrestling recently released a new promotional video for their subscription service and revealed that their major shows are now called Premium Live Events. WWE's popularity continues to grow and Triple H could be looking to make a splash to sign new stars. There is a ton of talent in TNA Wrestling that Triple H could utilize and TNA Wrestling would be a great addition to the company's library on the network or Peacock in the United States.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter claims Triple H has already proven his doubters wrong in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Triple H has already proven his critics wrong.

The promotion merged with Endeavor last year, leading to The Game solidifying his power on the creative side of the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter stated that The Cerebral Assassin has proven those who doubted him wrong and the business has flourished under his creativity.

"I hope that's true. I hope he is... people are always knocking him, but look how the business has propelled under his creativity. The internet fans are gonna go, 'Ooh Apter loves Triple H!' But if you really look at the numbers and the approval that he had to give to angles like The Bloodline, Judgment Day, and so many other angles. This is creative that he eventually has to put his checkmark on like Vince McMahon did up until a few weeks ago, so I certainly hope so." [0:40 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

The King of Kings helped guide the company to an incredible year in 2023. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for fans in 2024.

What do you think The Game will announce tomorrow night during the 2024 Preview Special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.