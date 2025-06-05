Triple H's personal vendetta against Vince McMahon to cost WWE star his career? Clues analyzed

Ever since he gained creative control of WWE, Triple H has made many changes to how the company works compared to when Vince McMahon was in charge. Before he took over the creative duties of the main roster, The Game was in charge of NXT, where he pushed several talents, including Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross debuted in NXT in 2020 as one of The Game's projects. He was one of the most dominant figures of the erstwhile black-and-gold era of the developmental brand, winning the NXT Title twice. However, his booking on the main roster under Mr. McMahon was underwhelming, and he was ultimately released in November 2021.

Many people believe Vince did that because Kross was a product of Triple H's NXT system. Upon leaving WWE, The Herald of Doomsday was seemingly thriving in the independent circuit when he received a call-up from The Game in August 2022. There is a chance that Triple H hired Kross again to spite his father-in-law, seemingly hurting the pro wrestler's long-term growth in the process.

This is because he hasn't booked the 39-year-old in the manner that he used to in NXT. Kross hasn't been booked in any notable angles in recent years and is currently relegated to backstage segments with seemingly no payoff. Additionally, Karrion's contract is nearing its expiry date, and WWE has reportedly yet to approach him about renewal.

Triple H congratulates El Hijo Del Vikingo after title win

WWE announced the acquisition of AAA at the WrestleMania 41 Night One pre-show. It was announced that the Stamford-based promotion would present Worlds Collide along with AAA on June 7, 2025.

At the event, El Hijo Del Vikingo is scheduled to face Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship. Vikingo recently defeated Alberto El Patron to win the coveted title.

Later, Triple H took to his X account to congratulate the new champion.

"Congratulations to @vikingo_aaa! The stakes just got higher for #WorldsCollide this Saturday…@luchalibreaaa," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Gable dethrones Vikingo as AAA Mega Champion this weekend.

