Triple H says Rhea Ripley's path to greatness hasn't changed despite losing at WrestleMania 36

Triple H certainly was proud of Ripley's performance at WrestleMania 36.

'The Nightmare' sure has a lot of bright things in store for the future.

Rhea Ripley with Triple H

On the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put together an outstanding match, as 'The Queen' walked out with the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite the loss, however, Ripley sure did put up a valiant effort in what was arguably the biggest match of her career and NXT Senior Producer, Triple H also took to Twitter to praise 'The Nightmare' for an excellent performance.

Triple H comments on Rhea Ripley's loss at WrestleMania

Having captured the NXT Women's Championship back in December on an edition of NXT, Rhea Ripley sure did mark her dominance on the NXT Women's Division and elevated herself to the very next level when she answered Charlotte Flair's challenge for WrestleMania 36.

In what was her first reign as NXT Women's Championship, Ripley definitely set the bar high for other women in the Black and Gold brand and regardless of her loss to 'The Queen' tonight, the Aussie sensation sure did make a lot of people proud with her performance.

One of them being Triple H, who took to Twitter and stated that Ripley went toe-to-toe with one of the very best in the business and her path to greatness will only continue from here onwards.

.@RheaRipley_WWE went toe to toe with one of the absolute best women to ever step in the ring...her path to greatness has not changed one bit.#ProudOfYouBoth



...Night two sets the bar high! #AndNew @WWENXT https://t.co/xDtlY4MIUC — Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2020

What's next for Ripley and Flair?

With Charlotte Flair capturing the NXT Women's Championship once again, it remains to be seen which superstar emerges victorious in the upcoming No.1 Contenders Ladder Match and will be challenging 'The Queen' for her title.

As for Ripley, we surely could expect 'The Nightmare' to get herself a rematch for the title at some point down the road.