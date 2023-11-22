Triple H says 'The Iron Claw' reached out to promote with WWE: Why did it not happen?

Triple H has revealed that WWE was not involved with The Iron Claw in any capacity. With that being said, they did come to the sports entertainment juggernaut seeking assistance in the film’s promotion. Here is why it did not happen.

The Game recently appeared on Greg & The Morning Buzz to talk about various things. WWE’s Chief Content Officer was asked about The Iron Claw movie. He said the company’s international commitments were the main reason they did not sign off to promote the film.

“We did not. They came to us recently, looking to do some promotion with us, and they were trying to screen it for us a few weeks ago and we had an international tour going on and a PLE in Saudi, we couldn't make it work. I'm excited to see it. I've heard it's very good,” Triple H said. [H/T Fightful]

The 14-time World Champion expressed his well wishes for the film and the people involved.

“I listen to Michael Hayes complain to me all the time about how they made a movie with him in it and he never signed off on it or agreed to be in the movie. That's his point of view. It's an amazing moment in the industry, that whole thing and the fascination of it. For me, I hope they don't dwell...there is so much positive in our business in so many ways and yet, a lot of times, no different than anything else in life, people to want to focus on negative moments,” Triple H said. [H/T Fightful]

Watch the trailer of The Iron Claw below:

The Iron Claw is based on the true story of the legendary Von Erich Family. It stars Zack Efron and Jeremy Allen White in lead roles. The current AEW World Champion MJF is listed as an executive producer on the film in addition to having a minor role.

What else did Triple H say about The Iron Claw ahead of its release?

The Iron Claw is based on the lives of the Von Erich brothers (Kerry, Kevin, Chris, Mike, and David) and the family patriarch Fritz. Four of the five brothers saw their lives cut short due to tragedy. In the same interview, Triple H said he had heard great things about the movie.

“It's a tragedy, the family. I just hope that it's done well. I heard it is. I heard it's done in a way that is not negative, not a downer, but just tells you about the perils of that sutff. If it's done in that manner, I think it's great. If it's just a sensationalized hatchet job on a tragedy in a family that could have been surrounding a lot of different businesses, I hope it's not that," Triple H said. [H/T Fightful]

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22, 2023.

Zac Efron calls transformation for "The Iron Claw" the hardest thing he has ever done. Read the full story here.

Are you excited about The Iron Claw movie? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.