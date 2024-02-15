Triple H to select his team to face team Rock at upcoming event for control of WWE? Possibilities explored

Triple H and The Rock didn't have the most polite meeting when they came across each other at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event. There's a chance that with the addition of The Rock to the TKO board, things start spiraling between the stars and there's a storyline where the two battle for control of WWE.

At the press event, after The Rock decided to slap Cody Rhodes, things quickly got out of hand. Although The Great One had insulted Dusty Rhodes first, when Cody mentioned The Rock's ancestors, he took umbrage. When he was leaving with Roman Reigns, he stopped long enough to tell Triple H he had to fix the situation, or he would do it himself, in what can only be considered a warning.

Triple H though, didn't take it too kindly, addressing what The Rock told him and saying that he was the one that made decisions in WWE and no one else. He also confirmed that it would be Cody Rhodes who faced Reigns at the event and not Dwayne Johnson.

Given his position on the board, Johnson is sure to not take this lying down either. Where he does have the authority to remove the Cerebral Assassin from his position with more board approval, this could easily lead to a further storyline within the company depicting their power struggle. The Game is unlikely to ever wrestle again given his heart condition and his health history.

Instead, this could end much like similar disputes have in the past, like Nexus facing John Cena's team, or Cena's team battling The Authority for control, Triple H could choose a team of stars he values to face The Rock's team for control of WWE.

The Rock has a ready roster of stars, having come from the Anoa'i Family. There would also be no end of stars ready to curry his favor. Meanwhile, The Game has a whole host of stars he has helped develop to choose from, given that they also are loyal to him.

Team Rock vs Team Triple H could headline SummerSlam

Such a match is unlikely to happen in the short time that there is between now and WrestleMania. However, later on, it could easily happen at SummerSlam. Nexus' match took place at the event in the past, and although it may seem like it's more of a fit for Survivor Series, in the end, it would be a worthy SummerSlam main event.

What ends up happening remains to be seen but it could be one of the bigger events of the year.

