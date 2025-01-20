Triple H to set up 7-time world champion's return; major Hulk Hogan announcement? 4 things WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event on RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will be the last stop show of the red brand before the January 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event. This month, SNME will witness a prominent World Heavyweight Championship match, with Gunther defending his title against Jey Uso.

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event in tonight's WWE RAW.

#4. WWE might confirm a role for Hulk Hogan for this event

According to recent reports, Hulk Hogan is still penciled in to be part of Saturday Night's Main Event. As of now, the Hulkster's role has not been confirmed, but there are plans for him to appear at SNME. With tonight’s RAW being the final show before the January 25, 2025, special event, WWE could announce Hulk Hogan’s role.

The Stamford-based promotion might confirm that the veteran will be part of the event, and his role could also be revealed, possibly involving a promo segment or more.

#3. A tag team title match could be added to the show

The rivalry between DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns continues to escalate on Friday Night SmackDown. On tonight's RAW, the company could announce a match between these two teams on Saturday Night's Main Event card.

Adding a WWE Tag Team Title match to this event would make the card even more stacked and could be a great way to promote the tag team titles on the blue brand. This could happen when the commentary team announces the match as part of SNME.

#2. A stipulation could be announced for Jey Uso vs. Gunther world title match in tonight's RAW

Jey Uso and Gunther are set to clash in a World Heavyweight Title match at SNME. The YEET Master confronted The Ring General on last week's RAW, laying down a challenge to the Imperium leader. However, to escalate things even further, the company could add a stipulation to this world title bout.

This stipulation could be either a street fight or a no-holds-barred match, which would allow Triple H to raise the stakes for this title bout further.

#1. Rhea Ripley's segment could be added to set Becky Lynch's return

Becky Lynch's potential return has been highly anticipated by fans over the past few weeks. To set up the Irish star’s return, it’s possible that Triple H could announce a segment featuring Rhea Ripley for the event. Lynch’s return at SNME would make the show even bigger, and involving The Eradicator in the scenario could generate even more buzz.

Additionally, since Rhea is currently the Women’s World Champion, Becky could return and eventually confront her to set up a title bout.

