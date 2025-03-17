Triple H set to make massive mistake with major WWE star at WrestleMania 41? Analyzing the clues

WrestleMania 41 is just a month away and Triple H is pulling out all stops to make it a star-studded extravaganza. While The Game has been focusing extensively on every aspect, a few things are still up in the air. The Chief Content Officer might be on the verge of making a huge mistake with a major WWE star heading into this year's WrestleMania.

Ad

Liv Morgan has been wandering directionless on RAW with no concrete plans for this year's 'Mania. The Miracle Kid had an outstanding 2024. While scoring multiple victories over stars like Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, Morgan became the Women's World Champion. However, the lack of creative plans has derailed her red-hot momentum.

Since dropping her Women's World Title in January, Liv Morgan has not been involved in any significant storyline. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Triple H has fumbled with her booking. Despite winning the Women's Tag Team Title, the 30-year-old has no credible feud for The Show of Shows. If things do not change soon, she could even miss this year's WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

WWE did tease an angle between Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber but there was no follow-up on that story. When The Judgment Day member should have been involved in a storyline of her own, the Triple H-led creative has once again inserted her in a random match with Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

This has certainly put a huge question mark over Morgan's status for WWE's biggest event of the year. Not utilizing a talented star like Liv Morgan at The Showcase of the Immortals would be nothing but a huge blunder from WWE Creative.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H may not have any significant plans for Liv Morgan's Women's Tag Team Title reign

Since Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the Women's Tag Team Champions, WWE has not exactly showcased them as dominating champions. While this is the time to build their momentum, it seems Triple H might not have any major plans for the coveted championship at 'Mania.

Ad

Liv capturing the Women's Tag Team Title seemingly came out of nowhere. It was almost like a consolation prize after she dropped the Women's World Title to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix debut. As a result, there is a good chance her reign as the champion might not last long.

Furthermore, Triple H has been pushing Liv Morgan's tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez into the Women's Intercontinental Title picture on RAW rather than solidifying their tag team reign. This bizarre move suggests that The Game has no major plans for the Women's Tag Team Titles at this point.

Ad

Besides, WWE could feature a Showcase Match involving multiple tag teams for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. However, there have not been any signs of that happening this year either. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback