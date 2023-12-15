Triple H and Shawn Michaels may have made a huge mistake with Dominik Mysterio: Reason explained 

Dominik Mysterio recently faced Dragon Lee in a singles match for the NXT North American Championship at the Deadline event. Before the match, many people believed Dominik would successfully retain his championship. However, Lee shocked the world when he defeated The Judgment Day member and became the new champion.

While the luchador's victory was praised by many, booking him to win the North American Title at this point might be a huge mistake made by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The reason why this decision may be a mistake can be attributed to Dominik Mysterio's current location. As of now, Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley are on a trip to Australia.

This trip that the duo are taking comes ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia. Hence, if Dominik retained the NXT North American Championship at Deadline, he could have roamed with the belt in Australia. This would have resulted in NXT receiving great publicity.

Now that Dominik Mysterio is not the NXT North American Champion anymore, it will be interesting to see what Dragon Lee does with the title. Given that Lee was promoted to the main roster some time ago, it will be worth observing whether he holds the title for a while or loses it immediately.

A RAW Superstar predicts Dominik Mysterio will turn babyface in the near future

While Dominik Mysterio has been a babyface and a heel in WWE, he received the most reactions as the villain. Since turning heel and joining The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom has arguably become the biggest heel in the Stamford-based promotion. However, according to a RAW Superstar, the boos Dominik receives will turn into cheers soon.

During an interview with YES Network, RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes mentioned that in two to three years from now, The Judgment Day members will be cheered by the fans.

Rhodes said:

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio] is, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly, incredibly linked to the audience. I have a feeling that if Dom Mysterio walks out now and puts a mic to his lips and you can't hear a word he's saying because they're booing him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now but they won't be boos. They will be cheers."

Rhodes further added that there was something special about Dominik Mysterio. He concluded the 26-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

"There's something incredibly special about the young man and I'm sorry that I've had to beat him so many times. But I look forward to what he does. He comes from a good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody's." [12:41 - 13:29]

Receiving such praise from a veteran like Cody Rhodes speaks highly of how good Dominik has been over the last few months. Given the talent he has, fans will be excited to see what he achieves in the future.

