Cody Rhodes makes surprising prediction about time of possible Dominik Mysterio babyface turn in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently predicted that the WWE Universe's boos towards Dominik Mysterio will turn into cheers in two or three years.

Dominik debuted in the Stamford-based company as a babyface as he associated himself with his father, Rey Mysterio. However, he attacked his dad and Edge at Clash at the Castle last year to turn heel and join The Judgment Day. He has since been getting extremely loud boos from the crowd whenever he attempts to speak on the mic.

In an interview with YES Network, Rhodes addressed Dominik's future in the company. The American Nightmare predicted Dom would get the same enormously loud reaction from the fans in two or three years. However, the boos would turn into cheers.

"Dom is, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. I have a feeling that if Dom Mysterio walks out now and puts a mic to his lips and you can't hear a word he's saying because they're booing him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now but they won't be boos. They will be cheers," he said.

The American Nightmare added:

"There's something incredibly special about the young man and I'm sorry that I've had to beat him so many times. But I look forward to what he does. He comes from a good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody's." [12:41 - 13:29]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Dominik Mysterio

Despite being a RAW star, Dominik Mysterio has made many appearances on SmackDown and NXT over the past year. The Judgment Day member even had two reigns as NXT North American Champion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised the 26-year-old star. He even compared him to The Rock and Randy Orton.

"Dominik is one of those guys that – I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling. They have a legacy, Randy Orton. Like, there are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive because I see him take no wasted steps. Have you ever seen Randy Orton take a wasted step? Never! Everything means something to Dom," Henry said.

