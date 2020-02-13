Triple H shuts down speculation surrounding NXT Women's title

Triple H and Rhea Ripley

WWE EVP Triple H recently held a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Portland, and answered several questions in regards to NXT.

The Game gave a detailed clarification on removing the word "Women" from the NXT Women's Championship.

He said that although there were discussions about changing the name of the title, nothing was made official.

“There were conversations that were had, it was basically about not having to beat it into the ground when you say it, but it just got run with. When you have that many people working on a product, and something gets taken the wrong way, everyone in trying to do their job just spreads it. There was never an edict, there was never anything. If you’re showing a graphic you don’t have to say the title belt says women’s, the graphic says women’s, you get it, you don’t have to beat it in the ground. It was more that, it just got run with an speculated on”

The change came a short while ago, soon after Becky Lynch stated that WWE should stop using gender-specific terms while mentioning the men's and women's divisions.

It should be noted that WWE is referring to Rhea Ripley's Championship belt as the NXT Women's title at present.

There was a brief period of time following Lynch's comments where WWE didn't use the word "Women's" while referring to the NXT Women's title, but the change didn't last for a long time.

