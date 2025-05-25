Triple H to sign Brock Lesnar's 23-year-old daughter to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE TV for quite some time, and his future in the company seems uncertain. Meanwhile, Lesnar's daughter, Mya, has been doing a remarkable job in college sports. The young star recently won her fourth straight shot put title at the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, making headlines.

Already an NCAA indoor champion, Mya has broken several records and earned numerous accolades. Despite not being able to make it to the US team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the upstart has managed to make a name for herself as an American track and field athlete.

Considering her recent success and potential, Triple H could offer Mya an NIL contract. The Game is seemingly aware of the young star's skillset and background. Moreover, many fans might want to see what Mya is capable of inside the squared circle. Hence, the Hall of Famer could recruit her to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Since she seemingly has no major experience in pro wrestling, it will surely take some time for her to get accustomed to the sport. Under the guidance of legends in WWE, Mya could turn out to be one of the biggest names in the industry, following in her father’s footsteps.

Being a second-generation star, Mya could learn a lot from her father and use his skills to quickly make an impact. A potential NIL deal could change the 23-year-old's career path altogether. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Brock Lesnar spotted sporting a new look amid his WWE absence

It is still uncertain if Brock Lesnar has any plans to return to the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost a massive match to Cody Rhodes before endorsing him in a moment of respect.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the former world champion to make his comeback and grace the ring. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar was recently spotted with his wife, Sable, sporting a completely new look.

The legend was seen with long hair and a full beard, which caught the attention of fans on the internet. The never-before-seen look of Lesnar has sparked speculation about his WWE comeback. Only time will tell if the legend will ever return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

